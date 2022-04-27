  1. Economy
Oil min. Owji meets with visiting Iraqi electricity min.

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian oil minister Javad Owji and the Minister of Electricity of Iraq emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector.

Javad Owji today (Wednesday, April 27) in a meeting with Adel Karim, Minister of Electricity of Iraq and his accompanying delegation stressed the need to further develop cooperation in the field of oil and gas.

According to the news service of the Iranian oil ministry-SHANA, tn the meeting, Owji said "I hope good decisions will be made during your stay in Iran.”

The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, for his part, called Iran a friendly country, and added, "I am happy to meet you for the second time, we are your friends and we would like the cooperation between the two countries to continue."

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to further develop cooperation, especially in the gas sector.

