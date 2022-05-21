  1. Economy
May 21, 2022, 5:55 PM

Iraqi Electricity Min.:

Baghdad to pay its energy debts to Iran by end of May

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Following the agreement reached between Tehran and Baghdad on the resumption of Iran's gas exports to Iraq, the country's Minister of Electricity said that Baghdad will pay Iran's energy debts by the end of May.

Referring to his meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji in Tehran and the resumption of Iran's gas exports to Iraq, Iraqi Electricity Minister Adel Karim in a press conference on Saturday said, "I traveled to Iran and met with the Iranian Oil Minister. During the meeting, it was agreed that Iraq's debts to Iran will be paid by the end of this month."

Adel Karim has previously underlined that Iraq has not struck a deal with the Persian Gulf littoral states; thus, Baghdad has to import gas from Iran in the coming years.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said that the exact amount of Baghdad's energy debt to Iran stands at $1.642 billion.

