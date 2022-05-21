Baghdad to pay its energy debts to Iran by end of May

Referring to his meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji in Tehran and the resumption of Iran's gas exports to Iraq, Iraqi Electricity Minister Adel Karim in a press conference on Saturday said, "I traveled to Iran and met with the Iranian Oil Minister. During the meeting, it was agreed that Iraq's debts to Iran will be paid by the end of this month."

Adel Karim has previously underlined that Iraq has not struck a deal with the Persian Gulf littoral states; thus, Baghdad has to import gas from Iran in the coming years.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said that the exact amount of Baghdad's energy debt to Iran stands at $1.642 billion.

RHM/FNA14010231000679