Iran, Algeria energy ministers discuss expanding ties

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian held a meeting with Mohamed Arkab, Algeria Minister of Energy on the sidelines of the 6th GECF Summit in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Appreciating the Algerian minister's remarks and emphasizing Iran's readiness to cooperate with Algeria in all fields, especially in the field of electricity, Mehrabian welcomed strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab, for his part, explained the plan of the Algerian President on economic production and development and referred to Algeria's numerous commonalities with Iran in the fields of politics, economy and industry.

The Algerian minister also called for further development of Iran-Algeria's relations, adding that his country seeks to expand cooperation with Iran, especially in the field of energy.

Highlighting the capabilities of Iranian companies in the fields of industry and production, Arkab asked for cooperating with the companies, saying that Iranian companies can operate independently or form joint ventures with Algerian counterparts.

