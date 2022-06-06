Iran, Iraq officials discuss enhancing coop. in banking field

Governor of Iraq’s Central Bank Mustafa Ghaleb Makhif met and held talks with Iranian Envoy to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh in Iraqi capital of Baghdad to discuss the payment of Iraq’s debts to Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views regarding the dimensions of banking and economic cooperation between the two countries, payment of Iraqi debts to Iran for imports of energy and removal of barriers facing Iranian companies in Iraq.

Iraqi Central Bank Governor emphasized the interest of his country in developing and strengthening cooperation with Iran in the banking field.

Earlier, Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that it is negotiating with both government and Parliament of the country to resolve barries to paying back gas bills to Iran.

