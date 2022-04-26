Iraq electricity min. departs for Iran to discuss gas imports

Iraqi Ministry of Electricity issued a statement on Tuesday, stating that Adil Karim embarked on a visit to Tehran as the head of a delegation from Iraqi Ministry of Energy to meet with Iranian ministers of energy and oil.

According to the scheduled program, Iraqi delegation will discuss issues related to the resumption of gas imports from Iran and payment of debts to Iranian ministries of energy and oil.

Iraqi Minister of Electricity will hold several expert-level meetings with Iranian side to discuss the resumption of gas imports from Iran, payment of debts and need to comply with provisions of contracts and agreements signed between the two sides, the statement added.

Earlier in March, Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers discussed increasing Iran's gas exports to Iraq and "paying off Iraq's gas debt to Iran."

Iraq needs 35,000 megawatts of electricity annually while 1,500 megawatts is added to this rate annually. Iraq will increase its production capacity by 4,000 MW in the current year in 2022.

In addition, Iraq has also signed contracts to generate 7,500 megawatts of solar energy.

