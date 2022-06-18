Iraq pays $1.6 billion of debts to Iran

Saying that the Iranian ministry of energy and the country's central bank are pursuing to receive Iraq's debts, Yahya Al-e-Eshaq said that Iraq has paid $1.6 billion of its debt and the central bank now would decide whether the money should enter the country in cash or be paid in remittance for the purchase of imported goods to third countries.

"Part of the debts are related to technical and engineering services, which will take time until the status report is submitted and approved," he added.

Stating that the sale of energy to Iraq is underway, the Iranian official noted that Iran-Iraq private sector transactions are done continuously and so far there has been no problem in terms of payments.

