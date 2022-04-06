Syria rejects received normalizing ties letter from Turkey

Sources in the Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denied a report by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet regarding Ankara's message to Damascus to re-establish ties.

The Hurriyet newspaper recently reported that Ankara had sent messages to Damascus ahead of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's recent visit to the United Arab Emirates regarding talks within the government to normalize relations with Syria. According to the Hurriyet newspaper, Damascus had been asked to seize the opportunity of Russia's involvement in the Ukraine war in order to create space for improved relations between Ankara and Damascus.

In an interview with the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, the sources from the Syrian foreign ministry said in response to the report that what was reported was nothing but a propaganda campaign by the Turkish mainstream media as the Turkish presidential election approaches.

