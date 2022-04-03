Pakistan parl. shoots down no-confidence move to oust PM Khan

The deputy speaker announced the decision following Law and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s brief statement in which he linked the no-confidence vote with “foreign conspiracy” and demanded the ruling under Article 5 said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen.

Following the dismissal of the no-trust vote, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to dissolve provincial assemblies and decided to go towards early elections.

Following Khan's request, The President of Pakistan has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The Pakistan parliament has shot down the no-confidence move to oust Imran Khan, the deputy speaker said on Sunday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday named the United States as the country behind 'threat letter' that purportedly showed "evidence" of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government.

On Wednesday, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government confirmed that its allegation about a foreign conspiracy was based on a diplomatic cable received from one of the country's missions abroad.

"The letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the Opposition was in contact with them," Khan said in his address to the nation.

At a massive public meeting held on Sunday in Islamabad, Khan had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, saying it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

Khan, 69, said the memo was against him, not against the government. "...it stated that if the no-confidence motion passes, Pakistan will be forgiven, if not, there will be consequences." He stated that it was an "official letter" that was communicated to Pakistan's ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting.

