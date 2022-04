The security agencies of Pakistan have reported an "assassination plan" to target Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Friday.

The minister informed in a Tweet that the government has decided to increase the security of the prime minister.

"After these reports, the prime minister's security has been beefed up as per the government's decision," he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan newspaper Dawn.

