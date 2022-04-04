US diplomat involved in conspiracy to topple Pakistani govt

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan survived the Opposition’s attempt to oust him from power after a no-confidence motion against him was rejected by the National Assembly deputy speaker, who said it was a “foreign conspiracy”.

Afterwards, Imran Khan said that Donald Lu, the top American official dealing with South Asia in the US State Department, was involved in the conspiracy to topple his government, India Today reported.

Imran Khan said that Donald Lu warned the Pakistani envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be implications if the Pakistan PM survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Donald Lu has served in India and Pakistan as a Political Officer, and also served as Special Assistant to the Ambassador in New Delhi, India. He speaks Albanian, Russian, Georgian, Azerbaijani, Urdu, Hindi, and West African Krio.

