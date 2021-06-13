ISIL claims responsibility for Saturday's Kabul blasts

The ISIL terrorist group said in a statement that its members had blown up two vans carrying Shias with sticky bombs.

Two blasts targeted two minivans carrying civilians in two areas in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

One of the blasts happened in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul’s District 13 and another happened after less than 30 minutes near Ali Jinnah Hospital in Kabul’s District 6.

The ministry said that seven people were killed in the two blasts and that the casualties may rise.

The blasts were similar to two explosions that happened in Kabul earlier this month, killing at least a dozen people, all civilians.

A few days ago, the group also claimed responsibility for a night attack on employees of a demining company.

During the incident, which took place on Tuesday evening in the Central Baghlan district, 10 employees of the demining company were shot dead and 18 others were injured.

MNA/5233718