Manhole explosion shuts down part of Times Square in NY

There was a sudden explosion in the square (Times Square) on the evening of the 10th, scaring the people to flee. It was later confirmed that the excessive accumulation of underground gas caused the sewer fire.

Several media reported that the loud explosion occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on the 10th at West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue.

In the exposed footage, it can be seen that as soon as the explosion sounded, the people panicked immediately.

Witnesses said, “As soon as I saw the fire, police just told me to back up, I slowly started backing up, but then the explosion happened right in front of me, and that’s when I started running away.”

The energy company United Edison stated that the cause of the incident was an explosion and fire in the manhole caused by a power line failure. A total of 3 manhole covers of sewers caught fire. Firefighters found that the concentration of carbon monoxide near the explosion site increased, and then immediately began exhaust operations. So far, no casualties have been reported.