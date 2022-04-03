Iran strongly condemns Herat terrorist attack

Offering his condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist act, Khatibzadeh wished a speedy recovery for the injured and once again warned against the divisive conspiracies of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah.

The Iranian senior diplomat also stressed the need for the Afghan governing body to ensure the security of the Afghan citizens and intensify measures to protect people, especially vulnerable ethnic and religious groups.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is confident that the Muslim brothers and sisters in Afghanistan will defeat the divisive conspiracies of their enemies with empathy, solidarity and cooperation," Khatibzadeh noted.

On Friday evening, two explosions took place in the Shiite neighborhood of Herat, killing six people and injuring 29 others.

