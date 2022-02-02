Any foreign intervention challenges regional stability

In a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday afternoon, Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi considered security, stability and tranquility of the friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Kazakhstan as important for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We support peace and stability in the region," Raeisi added.

Referring to his recent meeting with Tokayev on the sidelines of the last year's Shanghai Summit in Tajikistan, the Iranian President said, "As I emphasized during that meeting, the current level of bilateral economic and trade relations and cooperation does not correspond with the level of political relations and I hope with the arrival of the 30th year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, the two countries can take a big step towards enhancement of the level of economic interaction."

"In the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have been able to create a favored level of close and friendly relations with each other," the Kazakh president said for his part, after thanking Iran for supporting the independence of the regional countries. "I am sure that the future of bilateral relations will be very fruitful and bright."

Tokayev also said that the growing expansion of relations with Iran, especially in the field of economic and trade cooperation, is very important for him, and expressed hope that the upcoming meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission and bilateral exchanges of visits could make a great leap in relations between the two countries.

KI/TSNM2655928