Iran, Kazakhstan sign 3 coop. documents on standards

The Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran announced that during the 17th Iran-Kazakhstan Economic, Trade, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation Commission, the two countries signed 3 cooperation documents.

According to the report by the Iranian standard organization, the three cooperation documents were signed to increase bilateral cooperation in the field of standard.

The Memorandum of Understanding of technical and metrological regulations organization and committee, the cooperation agreement in the field of standardization between the organization and the Institute of Standards and Metrology, and Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and Kazakhstan National Accreditation Centers were the documents signed by the two countries' officials.

Chaired by the Iranian agriculture minister Seyyed Jawad Sadatinejad and the Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration, the joint commission is holding meeting from Feb 20 to 22.

The 16th Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Cooperation summit was held two years ago in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in which a document on economic cooperation was signed between the two countries.

