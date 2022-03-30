  1. World
Five Zionists killed in Tel Aviv in 3rd attack in week

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – As martyrdom operations by Palestinians against the occupying Zionists continue in the occupied lands, carried out an operation to kill at least five Zionists in a suburb outside Israeli regime capital of Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

The attacker was a Palestinian man, 26-year-old Diaa Hamarsheh from Ya'abad in the West Bank, local media reported, according to Yahoo News. Israeli regime's Police have arrested an additional suspect in connection with the attack.

The local media have said that Hamarsheh had previously been barred from entering the 1948 occupied territories. News sources reported that he was from Jenin in the West Bank.

The shooting was the third targeted deadly attack in the occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Zionist regime in the past eight days. On March 22, an attacker killed a Zionist cyclist before stabbing three more people to death in Beersheba. On Sunday, two gunmen fatally shot two police officers in Hadera. All the attackers were also killed by the regime's security forces.

