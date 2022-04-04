US seeks to destabilize Lebanon: lawmaker

Mohammed Raad, head of the "Al-Wafa Lamaqawameh" or the "Committed to Resistance" parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese parliament stressed that Lebanon must be free and independent and that its people must live with dignity, not be ransomed.

According to "Elnashra" website, the lawmaker said that "No one can force the Lebanese nation to surrender and impose its will on it and determine its destiny."

"What rendered the Lebanese people into bankruptcy and plunged them into the recent economic and financial crisis is American hegemony, which wanted to besiege the resistance, but failed," he further pointed out.

He continued that when the United States failed in laying the siege on the Lebanese people and the resistance, it went to government institutions that could not tolerate the siege, and as a result of that, the government collapsed and became a burden on the people and the Lebanese resistance.

Raad said Hezbollah is trying to revitalize the government institutions but said the movement would not run them in the way the United States wanted, but it would run them in the interests of Lebanon and the Lebanese people.

