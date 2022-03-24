  1. Politics
Iran calls on IPU to maintain its spirit of impartiality

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Stating that Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) must always maintain its spirit of impartiality, a lawmaker at Iranian Parliament said that Iran must always play a very constructive role in activities of the Union.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation participating in 144th session of Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Bali of Indonesia, met and held talk on Thursday with the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Ventura Pachko.

During the meeting, Mojtaba Rezakhah Chairman of Iranian delegation to Inter-Parliamentary Summit praised the efforts of Inter-Parliamentary Assembly to study and resolve global issues.

Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to take a very constructive role in activities of the Union, he emphasized.

IPU president, for his part, called Islamic Republic of Iran as an active member of the Union and said, "Inter-Parliamentary Union has good relations with all its members and invites all its members to cooperate and participate in the Union actively.”

Regarding Ukraine, he noted that Ukraine is in a difficult situation and “we are trying to draw the attention of world representatives to the peaceful settlement of the conflict between the two member states at the Summit.”

