Iran, Pakistan call for expanding shared markets

An Iranian parliamentary delegation met and held talks with the speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the sidelines of the 3rd regional seminar of Asia-Pacific countries on achieving sustainable development goals in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Iranian Parliament member Malek Fazeli heads Iran’s delegation in the meeting.

Referring to the good relations between Iran and Pakistan, Fazeli called for boosting bilateral cooperation in all possible areas, including increased border trade cooperation and the development of shared markets in these areas.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, for his part, thanked the Iranian delegation for taking part in the event and also expressed hope that Iran-Pakistan cooperation in various fields including political, parliamentary, economic, and border cooperation areas would be further strengthened.

The two-day IPU meeting is aimed at promoting awareness of climate change and flood fallouts and highlighting the dire situation of flood-affected civilians in Pakistan.

The "Third Inter-Parliamentary Union Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Parliaments of Asia-Pacific" began at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to Pakistani media.

The seminar aims to highlight the vulnerabilities of developing countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, to the ever-intensifying impacts of global climate change.

