3rd Regional Seminar for Asia-Pacific Parliaments kicks off

The 3rd Regional Seminar for Asian-Pacific Parliaments began at the open session of the National Assembly of Pakistan as invited jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the National Assembly of Pakistan.

This two-day seminar deals with the key role of parliaments of Asia-Pacific regional countries in achieving the 17 goals of global sustainable development including health, poverty, hunger and malnutrition, education, and climate change.

The Portuguese President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and also representatives of parliaments of different countries of the Asia-Pacific regions are participating both in-person and through video conference in this seminar.

Also, a delegation of the Iranian Parliament, headed by the member of Parliament’s Health Commission Malek Fazli, member of the Executive Council of Iran Inter-Parliamentary Group Mohsen Fat’hi and member of Parliament’s Energy Commission Majid Nasserinejad, have participated in this seminar.

The Seminar will hold six expert-level meetings today and tomorrow on various issues related to sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region and the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will present its viewpoints in all these meetings.

MA/5589551