  1. Politics
Sep 14, 2022, 3:10 PM

3rd Regional Seminar for Asia-Pacific Parliaments kicks off

3rd Regional Seminar for Asia-Pacific Parliaments kicks off

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – At the initiative taken by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the National Assembly of Pakistan, the Third Regional Seminar for Asia-Pacific Parliaments kicked off in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The 3rd Regional Seminar for Asian-Pacific Parliaments began at the open session of the National Assembly of Pakistan as invited jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the National Assembly of Pakistan.

This two-day seminar deals with the key role of parliaments of Asia-Pacific regional countries in achieving the 17 goals of global sustainable development including health, poverty, hunger and malnutrition, education, and climate change.

The Portuguese President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and also representatives of parliaments of different countries of the Asia-Pacific regions are participating both in-person and through video conference in this seminar.

Also, a delegation of the Iranian Parliament, headed by the member of Parliament’s Health Commission Malek Fazli, member of the Executive Council of Iran Inter-Parliamentary Group Mohsen Fat’hi and member of Parliament’s Energy Commission Majid Nasserinejad, have participated in this seminar.

The Seminar will hold six expert-level meetings today and tomorrow on various issues related to sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region and the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will present its viewpoints in all these meetings.

MA/5589551

News Code 191429
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191429/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News