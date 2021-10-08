Iran parl. delegation departs for Rome to attend Pre-COP26

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is the foremost international conference on climate change. It brings together leaders from across the globe to advance climate action and to promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement, the world’s major legally-binding international treaty on climate change. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has long supported the engagement of parliaments in annual COP meetings through the organization of parliamentary meetings.

COP26 provides a critical opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 and to set concrete plans to reach the Paris Agreement targets, at a time when the climate crisis is more critical than ever.

The IPU is co-organizing a Pre-COP26 Parliamentary Meeting in Rome, Italy on 8-9 October 2021 with the Italian Parliament as part of a series of pre-COP26 events hosted by Italy, followed by the Parliamentary Meeting at COP26 in Glasgow, co-organized with the British Group of the IPU on 7 November 2021.

The Pre-COP Parliamentary Meeting in Rome is targeted at parliamentarians affiliated with climate and environment-related committees.

