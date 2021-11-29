Iran lashes out at US economic terrorism on developing states

Ali Nikzad who has traveled to the Spanish capital of Madrid to participate at the 143rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), said that US economic terrorism imposed on the developing states remains a matter of serious concern that should be dealt with.

Speaking at the first meeting of the parliamentary network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NIM), he added, “Here, I would like to thank Azerbaijan for presenting this outstanding and organized idea in this meeting."

The desire to maintain independence and to avoid competition between the two superpowers has been fundamental ideas of Non-Aligned Movement, he said, adding, “Since its establishment, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has focused on ensuring national independence, political sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of member states.”

After the elapse of about three decades of Cold War, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has adapted itself to the new conditions and challenges of the world, he emphasized.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the NAM's move to establish its own parliamentary network could use the capacity of member states' parliaments as a powerful complement to achieve objectives of the Non-Aligned Movement within the framework of the UN Charter, Nikzad added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he lashed out at the US economic terrorism and emphasized that economic terrorism in the form of illegal and extraterritorial sanctions against freedom-seeking nations is morally wrong and challenges the rule of law at the international level unjustifiably.

There is no doubt that full support of parliaments of all member states of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) can help materialize all of its objectives in the best form possible, Nikzad stressed.

