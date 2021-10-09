Iranian, Italian MPs mull over boosting environmental coop.

Iranian parliamentary delegation has traveled to the Italian capital of Rome to attend the Pre-COP26 Parliamentary Meeting.

The delegation met and held talks with the head of the Italian Parliament's Committee on Environment.

At this meeting, the two sides stressed the need for boosting bilateral cooperation in various fields of environment and clean technologies and the promotion of environmental standards.

Expressing satisfaction over her meeting with the Iranian parliamentary delegation, the Italian official hailed Iran's historical and long-standing relationship with Italy.

She also described Iran as the cradle of civilization, adding, "Relying on these relations, Iran and Italy must work more closely together to protect the environment."

She also expressed hope that this meeting will be a turning point in joint environmental efforts.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is the foremost international conference on climate change. It brings together leaders from across the globe to advance climate action and to promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement, the world’s major legally-binding international treaty on climate change. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has long supported the engagement of parliaments in annual COP meetings through the organization of parliamentary meetings.

The Pre-COP Parliamentary Meeting in Rome is targeted at parliamentarians affiliated with climate and environment-related committees.

