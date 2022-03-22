Activity of Iranian embassy in Ukraine to be done in Moldova

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kyiv announced on Tuesday that Iranian government has decided to temporarily relocate the embassy to Chișinău capital of Moldova due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and impossibility of continuing activity of the embassy in Kiev until normalization of the situation.

The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine, while congratulating Nowruz and arrival of the New Year and wishing health and well-being to all Iranians, especially Iranians living in Ukraine, informs that due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and impossibility of continuing activity of the embassy in Kiev, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has decided to temporarily relocate the embassy to Chișinău capital of Moldova when the situation normalizes, the statement added.

So far, two flights from Tehran to Warsaw have transferred Iranian students and citizens living in Ukraine to the country. In a recent telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Polish Foreign Minister welcomed the deployment of an Iranian relief team to help refugees in coordination with the Iranian Embassy in Warsaw, stating that 1,400 Iranians have entered Poland from Ukraine so far.

The Public Relations Department of Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement issued on March 4 urged Iranians living in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible through the borders of Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

