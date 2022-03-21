25 migrants killed in boat crash near Tunisia

The number of victims of the boat carrying illegal migrants crashed near the coast of Tunisia has increased to 25, International Organization for Migration (IOM) office in Tunisia reported Sunday, TASS reported.

"In the last two days, bodies of 25 people were washed up ashore near Nabel," the IOM office said in its Twitter account, adding that the boat could have carried up to 60 people.

Previously, Xinhua reported 20 people dead. Reuters reported citing Tunisian authorities that most migrants were Syrian citizens.

