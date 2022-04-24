Five teens shot near Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia

According to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department, the victims were all teens, ranging from 15 to 19. They said they found three people, and two other victims carjacked a valet attendant and drove themselves to the hospital.

Police believe it started outside the Waffle House in the area of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW and John Portman Blvd NW in downtown Atlanta around 10 p.m. due to an altercation, 11 alive.com reported.

Of the five people that sustained gunshot wounds, two were female and three were male, police said. All five were listed in "stable" condition.

"At this time, it appears the incident may have occurred following a dispute between two group of individuals which escalated to the gunfire," police said in a statement. "Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting."

Three weapons and the stolen vehicle were all recovered. The two males that took the vehicle and drove it to the hospital were later charged with "Hijacking Motor Vehicle," police said.

MA/PR