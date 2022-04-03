Light plane with two on board disappears over British Channel

A search was underway Sunday to locate a British light aircraft with two people on board that disappeared over the English Channel, the French coastguard said, according to "timesofmalta" website on Sunday.

The Piper PA-28 plane took off from Wellesbourne, a village in central England, on Saturday for the northern French seaside resort of Le Touquet, the maritime prefecture said.

The British-registered plane had taken off with five other light aircraft as part of a joint outing, the prefecture said.

KI/PR