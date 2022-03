Khatibzadeh sympathized with the Chinese nation and government on the sad occasion.

A passenger plane with 133 people on board crashed on Monday afternoon in a mountainous area in southern China, sending rescue teams rushing to the site in search of survivors.

The Boeing 737 plane, operated by China Eastern Airlines, went down in the Guangxi region, and flames and smoke could be seen rising from a hillside, initial Chinese news reports said, citing local officials.

