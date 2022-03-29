Algerian MiG-29 fighter crashes, pilot killed

The Algerian Ministry of National Defense confirmed the death of one of the pilots in the accident, which it attributed to a technical defect that caused the plane to be shot down immediately after taking off from the Bousfer airbase in the second military district, BB-CNTV reported.

Local newspapers quoted the ministry as saying that, although the pilots managed to jump, “the accident resulted in the death of Major Pilot Ben Mabkhout Al-Taher from his injuries at the Military University Regional Hospital in Oran in the second military district.” Noting that Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, had ordered the opening of an immediate investigation to find out the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his sincere condolences for the killing of one of the pilots.

