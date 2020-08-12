Qatar says stances of PGCC Sec. Gen. not of council members

The stances agreed upon in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) are discussed in the ministers' meeting and the recent remarks made by Al-Hajraf are not of other council members, the Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani said in an interview with al-Jazeera.

He added that his country does not believe in anti-Iranian sanctions as a resolution for the current problems. Al-Qahtani added that Qatar backs holding talks among parties to resolve issues.

The envoy noted that Iran is Qatar's neighbor with warm ties between the two ties.

He hailed Iran's stances towards and support for Qatar during its cruel regional blockade.

Al-Qahtani underlined that regional security needs to be discussed and secured by cooperation among regional countries.

"Qatar wants talks that are based on respecting the international law and the sovereignty of countries and believes in non-interference in each other's internal affairs," he said.

He said Doha is committed to having the Middle East clean from the weapons of mass destruction but respects countries' rights to benefit peaceful nuclear power.

In a letter to the UN Security Council on Sunday, Al-Hajraf accused Iran of supporting terrorism and sectarian organizations, a move pushed strongly by the United States.

Banning Iran from arms trade will lead to stability and security in the region, claimed Al-Hajraf without acknowledging that Saudi Arabia is one of the world's biggest arms purchasers, spending billions with the United States and the United Kingdom, in particular.

On Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand named PGCC Secretary-General's letter to the UN as document forgery and a blatant fraud.

He said that the letter has been written and sent to the UN by two people from New York, while other PGCC are not informed about the issue.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi vehemently condemned the anti-Iranian statement on Sunday night.

Mousavi expressed regret at the unconstructive approach adopted by certain PGCC members vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the so-called Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has turned into a spokesperson for some narrow-minded people both inside the council and outside the region and that the council’s secretariat, swayed by the wrong and destructive policies and behavior of certain member states, has turned into a mouthpiece for anti-Iran elements,” said the spokesman.

“The PGCC, which is at the apex of its incompetence, and whose internecine differences as well as unrealistic policies have rendered the council ineffective, has, with this move, led to ignoring realities in the region and turning a blind eye to realities and priorities at this sensitive juncture,” Mousavi noted.

