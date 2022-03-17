Raeisi felicitates Ireland on Independence Day

In a message to the President of the Republic of Ireland Michael D. Higgins to congratulate the anniversary of the country's independence, President Raiesi wrote, "Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Ireland have always been friendly and based on mutual respect."

He also expressed hope that the positive attitude of the officials of the two countries will lead to the further growth and development of relations between the two countries.

"The Republic of Ireland's valuable approach to the pursuit of peace and multilateralism and its non-permanent presence in the Security Council have given rise to the hope that we will see effective steps towards the promotion of world peace and stability and the development of international security," Raeisi said.

President also wished his Irish counterpart health and success, and the people of the Republic of Ireland prosperity and felicity.

