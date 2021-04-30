Iran voices concern over Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border clashes

Reacting to the border clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran has received news of recent clashes in the border areas between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, which has led to the killing and wounding a number of citizens on both sides and follows it with concern.

While appreciating the urgent measures taken by leaders of the two countries that have led to the cessation of these clashes, Khatibzadeh added, “We are confident that the continuation of negotiations between the two countries will lead to the peaceful settlement of any border dispute."

In the end, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran announces its readiness to assist the two countries in advancing talks between the two parties as well as presenting its legal and technical experiences in this field.

