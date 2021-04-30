  1. Politics
Apr 30, 2021, 4:00 PM

Iran voices concern over Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border clashes

Iran voices concern over Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border clashes

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman said on Fri. that Iran is pursuing the news of recent clashes erupted in the border areas between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan with serious concern.

Reacting to the border clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran has received news of recent clashes in the border areas between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, which has led to the killing and wounding a number of citizens on both sides and follows it with concern.

While appreciating the urgent measures taken by leaders of the two countries that have led to the cessation of these clashes, Khatibzadeh added, “We are confident that the continuation of negotiations between the two countries will lead to the peaceful settlement of any border dispute."

In the end, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran announces its readiness to assist the two countries in advancing talks between the two parties as well as presenting its legal and technical experiences in this field.

MA/5201222

News Code 172801
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172801/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News