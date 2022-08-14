Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 14

Arman-e Melli:
Allegations of Bolton assassination attempt, attack on Rushdie occurring on verge of Vienna agreement
Aftab:
Political stalemate in Iraq has no legal solution
Ebtekar:
Will JCPOA be revived on Monday?
Etemad:
Reality of Trump's house revealed
Salman Rushdie under ventilator
Etela'at:
Nasrallah: Hezbollah owes victory in 33-day war to Gen. Soleimani
Iran:
Iran's export of gas to be doubled
Jumhori-e Eslami:
IRGC sanctions among EU's proposal package
Kayhan:
Robert Malley: No agreement reached in Vienna talks on lifting sanctions
RHM/
