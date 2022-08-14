  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 14

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, August 14.

Arman-e Melli:

Allegations of Bolton assassination attempt, attack on Rushdie occurring on verge of Vienna agreement

Aftab:

Political stalemate in Iraq has no legal solution

Ebtekar:

Will JCPOA be revived on Monday?

Etemad:

Reality of Trump's house revealed

Salman Rushdie under ventilator 

Etela'at:

Nasrallah: Hezbollah owes victory in 33-day war to Gen. Soleimani

Iran:

Iran's export of gas to be doubled

Jumhori-e Eslami:

IRGC sanctions among EU's proposal package

Kayhan:

Robert Malley: No agreement reached in Vienna talks on lifting sanctions

