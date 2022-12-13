  1. Politics
Dec 13, 2022, 11:40 PM

Shooting reported at US military base in Iraq's Green Zone

Shooting reported at US military base in Iraq's Green Zone

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – On Tuesday evening, a heavy gunfire was reported in the US military base at the US Embassy in Baghdad, known as "Unit 3".

The shooting was reported as eyewitnesses had earlier announced the flight of as US military helicopter over Baghdad's Green Zone.

The shooting, the details of which are still unknown, happened in the area of the US military base located in the US Embassy inside the security and protected Green Zone of Baghdad, and some Iraqi sources, such as Sabereen News Telegram channel embarked on broadcasting its video clips.

An hour before the shooting, Iraqi news sources and eyewitnesses released a picture of a US Chinook helicopter (CH-47 manufactured by Boeing Co.) flying over the Green Zone of Baghdad.

Some news sources consider this helicopter to carry heavy military and warfare equipment.

MA/IRN84969470

News Code 194909
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News