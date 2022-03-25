Iran expounds on abstention vote for UNGA res. on Ukraine

The current text resolution goes beyond humanitarian situation and lacks mechanisms for dealing with humanitarian aspects of the conflict, Majid Takht Ravanchi stipulated.

He added that Islamic Republic of Iran is deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine.

Iran reiterates its principled position regarding the need for peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and underlines the necessity of full respect by all parties for the well-established provisions of the United Nations Charter, international law, including international humanitarian law,” he said.

Takht Ravanchi further emphasized that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be fully respected and the safety and security of all civilians and civilian infrastructures must be guaranteed.

“Iran reiterates its call for the urgent cessation of hostilities and de-escalation of tensions in the current conflict and encourages all parties to pursue their concerns through dialogue,” he added.

He said that Iran believes that the current text of the resolution before the General Assembly contains languages that go beyond the scope of the humanitarian situation on the ground and lacks realistic mechanisms for dealing with the humanitarian aspects of the conflict.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that the humanitarian nature of assistance must always be upheld and that the provision of humanitarian assistance shall only be guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality.

The Iranian envoy said that Iran urges all parties to cooperate in advancing humanitarian response to the situation; and in this regard emphasizes the need for the provision and effective delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in need including the refugees.

“We call for the immediate facilitation of safe, voluntary, and dignified transfer of all civilian refugees and IDPs from conflict-affected areas,” he said, adding: My government supports the ongoing negotiations between the parties and reiterates its call for an urgent peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law.

Takht Ravanchi further reiterated that the humanitarian issues have a prominent place in Iran’s foreign policy.

“We once again express our readiness to cooperate, coordinate and facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people in need in the current conflict, and in this context, we commend the continued efforts by the Secretary-General, and UN agencies to deliver humanitarian aid as well as assistance and protection for refugees,” Iran UN envoy concluded.

