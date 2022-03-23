Iran warns Israel ‘mischief’ to be met harshly: IRGC cmdr.

The mischiefs that the Zionists commit in the region will backfire on them. Islamic Republic of Iran will give an equal and more powerful reaction to any evil act,” Major General Hossein Salami said.

Speaking in a local ceremony in Khuzestan province on Wednesday, IRGC chief commander pointed to Khuzestan as a brilliant gem of Islamic Iran during eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and said that people of this region self-sacrificed and devoted their life during these years and resisted against enemy with all their might with perseverance.

With a great logic of resistance, Iranian nation, after eight years of resistance, responded to years of sanctions imposed by enemies against the country, he emphasized.

Referring to the miscalculations of Zionists, Salami said, "We warn them (Zionist regime) to give up their evil deeds, otherwise they will face Iran’s harsh response.”

MA/FNA14010103000294