Tehran-Tashkent ink security coop. to overcome shared threats

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) stressed that signing an important document on security cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan will pave the way for further success in overcoming shared threats.

The SNSC secretary Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Wednesday during which he said that signing and sealing an important document on security cooperation between the two countries will lay the suitable ground for overcoming common threats.

IAEA report reflects progress in remaining safeguards issues

Iran’s caretaker envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations said that IAEA Director-General's report reflects the progress made in dealing with ‘safeguards’ issues that has previously been reported to BOG.

Raeisi congratulates elections of new Armenian president

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the appointment of 'Vahagn Khachaturyan' as new president of Republic of Armenia.

In his congratulatory message on Wednesday, President Raeisi described historical and cultural ties as well as friendly relations between people of the two countries over the past three decades ‘as a strong and reliable ground’ for expanding and promoting comprehensive relations between the two countries in line with strengthening peace, stability and security in the region.

Oil minister says return of oil revenues increase sharply

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji has said that the return of oil and gas revenues is accelerating this year despite the sanctions as compared to last year.

"Return of revenues from the sale of crude oil, gas condensate, gas exports, petroleum products and petrochemical products has increased 2.5 times compared to last year (1399 (March 21, 2020-2021))," Javad Owji said in an interview with the Iranian news channel IRINN TV on Wednesday.

Council asks negotiators to stress full removal of sanctions

"The main strategy in the negotiations has to be lifting of all sanctions and making them ineffective," the Iranian Assembly of Experts said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Assembly of Experts or the Council of Experts issued a statement on Wednesday at the end of its ninth session in the year 1400.

In the statement, the Iranian clerical body expressed appreciation to the negotiating team in the Vienna talks and called for putting the full removal of sanctions and neutralizing them atop the agenda of the negotiating team.

Iran Army Navy ready to carry out missions anywhere in world

The Commander of the Iranian Army Navy said Wednesday that the navy has tried to carry out missions everywhere in the world with its upgraded military equipment and increasing its defense capability.

Admiral Shahram Irani made the remarks on Wednesday at a ceremony held in in the north of Iran to introduce the new commander of Imam Khomeini Naval University of Noshahr.

Iran’s ranking in FIVB remains unchanged

The national Iranian men's basketball team remained the 23rd in the latest FIBA World Ranking released on Wednesday.

Iran remains at the top of Asia in the latest world ranking above China at latest FIBA World Ranking released on Wednesday.

Iran's CAO upgraded to Civil Aviation Authority(CAA): spox

Saying that Iran will not keep renovation of its air fleet waiting for Vienna talk, cabinet spokesman added, "Iran's aviation organization has been upgraded from civil aviation organization to Civil Aviation Authority."

Answering a question about the impacts of reaching an agreement in Vienna talks on Iran's contracts with Airbus and Boeing airliners, Ali Bahadori Jahromi said, "We will not procrastinate renovation of our air fleet to Vienna talks and we will follow all paths to improve the quality of the aviation industry."

Bagheri Kani, Mora meet again as Vienna talks continue

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held a bilateral meeting with the EU’s Coordinator of the Vienna talks Enrique Mora at Coburg hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

Iranian and the EU envoys to the Vienna talks held a meeting in Hotel Coburg on Wednesday as the intensive Vienna talks to reach an agreement continues lasts for more than two months since December 27, 2021.

No details have come out of their meeting yet.

MA