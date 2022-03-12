President Raeisi arrives in Mazandaran, vows to tackle problems

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Mazandaran province on Friday morning as part of his administration's regular visits to provinces to observe the implementation of big projects, and tackle problems.

West lost its reputation in Ukraine-Russia crisis

Referring to the double standards of the West on humanitarian issues in Syria and Yemen, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi said that the West once again lost its reputation in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Regarding Russia-Ukraine developments, Seddiqi said that Iran, based on its revolutionary and religious guidelines, supports the oppressed people and advocates the right against the wrong.

Saying that West, as usual, broke all its promises against Russia, he added, "They had promised not to expand NATO, but they did not fulfill this commitment."

Successful conclusion of Vienna talks to be main focus of all

Referring to the pause in ongoing Vienna talks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the pause could be momentum for resolving any remaining issue and final return.

"Pause in #ViennaTalks could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return, "Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his Twitter account, adding, "Successful conclusion of talks will be the main focus of all."

"No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement," the senior diplomat said.

