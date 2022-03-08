Iran, Turkish FMs stress political solution to Ukraine issue

Iran and Turkey foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, as well as some regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the Ukraine crisis over the phone on Monday.

Conveying the greetings of the Presidents of Iran and Turkey to each other, the two top diplomats referred to the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iran in order to further develop and expand relations between Tehran and Ankara.

"We support the political solution in Ukraine and the political initiative to stop the war and focus on the political solution, and we are ready to help advance that process," the Iranian foreign minister said.

Iran vice-champion of IIHF Division IV after winning Malaysia

Iran's national ice hockey team won the silver medal after winning Malaysia at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship Division IV.

Iran won Malaysia 7-3 o become the vice-champion of the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship Division IV, which was held in Kyrgyzstan.

Iran opposes both war, sanctions: Iran FM to Lavrov

Iranian and Russian Foreign Ministers Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Sergei Lavrov held a phone conversation on Monday afternoon to discuss Vienna talks and the Ukraine issue.

Iranian and Russian Foreign Ministers Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Monday, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement said that the phone call focused on the nuclear deal and Ukraine.

Lavrov stressed the need for an agreement that creates equal rights for all parties to co-operate in all areas.

Everyone needs to have free access to science, knowledge

The Iranian President on Monday attached great importance to easy access to science, adding that science is not limited to geographical boundaries and can be acquired from anywhere.

Speaking in the ceremony of the 35th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that the problems and tensions that humanity is facing today are due to the absence of morality besides science, adding, "so it is necessary to consider science and morality together."

Stressing the need for scientists' efforts to be tangible in people's lives, Raeisi stated that scientific development in the country is a continuous movement, and its effects must be observed in meeting the country's needs.

"Iran won't let any external factor affect its interests"

"We will not allow any external factor to affect our national interests in the Vienna talks," said the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday.

Iran-US talks on prisoner exchange have made progress: spox.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday that the negotiations between Iran and the United States on the issue of the prisoner exchange have made progress, adding Iran is waiting for their conclusion.

