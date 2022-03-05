Three Iraqi ministers to visit Iran to discuss gas imports

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said that three ministers will visit Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation with the aim of resuming gass import and supplying the Iraqi energy network.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity Ahmed Musa said on Friday that the three Iraqi ministers at the head of a high-ranking delegation will visit Tehran in the near future with the aim of resuming imports of Iranian gas and electricity.

Supplying gas from Iran to Iraq is not satisfactory and is still very low, he said, adding, “It is envisioned that Iran could supply more than 45 million cubic meters of gas to Iraq.”

Premature good news not substitute good agreement: FM spox.

Referring to the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that premature good news does not substitute good agreement.

In a tweet on Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “#ViennaTalks still continue. Premature good news does not substitute good agreement. Nobody can say the deal is done until all the outstanding remaining issues are resolved.”

“Extra efforts needed. Everybody is now focused on the final critical steps,” he added.

Iran strongly condemns attack on Pakistani mosque

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack in a mosque in Pakistani Peshawar, saying such terrorist attacks are aimed at dividing Muslims.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, lambasted earlier today's terrorist attack against worshippers in a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the Iranian spokesman said such terrorist attacks are aimed at creating division among Muslims.

Iran FM urges West to accept remaining Iran's redlines

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke over the phone with EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell to review the latest developments in the Vienna talks on Friday.

The EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell told the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian by phone on Friday that the bulk of Iran's requests has been considered in the possible future agreement.

Borrell added that "As the coordinator of the Iran-P4 + 1 talks, we would like to say that the talks are on the path to progress and reaching a final result."

ZZ/