IRGC Aerospace puts Noor-2 Satellite into orbit

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force has successfully put the 'Noor-2' Satellite into orbit.

The IRGC Aerospace launched the 'Noor-2' Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Tuesday morning and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

The mission of the satellite is reconnaissance, and it was placed in orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.

Iran, Azerbaijan FMs hold talks over phone

Foreign Ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation on Tuesday as the two countries celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Iran 'first Muslim country' to launch satellite: Salami

Stating that Iran is the first Muslim country that launched satellites into orbit, the IRGC chief noted that this important achievement is not just a technical act, but overcoming the wills that wanted to stop Iran's progress.

Speaking in the ceremony of launching the Iranian 'Noor-2' Satellite into orbit, IRGC top commander Major General Hossein Salami said that today, Iran is able to defeat the enemy by acquiring sophisticated technologies and turning the knowledge into successful products.

Tehran to host 22nd Asian volleyball clubs championships

After the Iranian city of Urmia called off its plan to host the Asian volleyball clubs championships this year, now it has been reported the capital Tehran will host the event.

Tehran will host the Asian volleyball clubs championships after the Urmia city in the west of Iran canceled its plan to host the event.

Iran, China emphasize broadening tourism coop.

Islamic Republic of Iran and China stressed the need to develop and enhance cooperation in the field of sports and tourism in particular.

In a meeting held between the Iranian Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali-Asghar Shalbafan and the Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua in Tehran on Tuesday, the two sides expressed their readiness to boost bilateral cooperation in the tourism field.

Iran not to give up on its redlines in negotiations: Raeisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has said that Tehran will not back down from the redlines the Leader has drawn in the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks while attending a meeting of the Assembly of Experts in Tehran on Tuesday.

The president rejected as false the claim that his administration only looks to the East in its foreign policy, stressing that the government seeks to develop relations with all countries and create a balance in the country's foreign policy.

MA