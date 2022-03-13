Iran, Qatar FMs discuss regional issues, ties, Vienna talks

The foreign ministers of Qatar and Iran discussed and exchanged views on the latest bilateral, regional and international developments and the Vienna talks in a phone call on Saturday afternoon.

According to a readout of the phone call released by the Iranian foreign ministry, tn this telephone call, the two top diplomats stressed the need to seriously follow up on the agreements reached during the recent visit of the Iranian President to Doha in his meeting with the Emir of Qatar.

Iran opposes both war, devouring world by US and NATO

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Saturday that Iran opposes both war and the US and NATO expansion to swallow up the world.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in the 15th Annual Conference of Iranian Students and Professors Overseas, which was held on Saturday afternoon in Mashhad, in northeast Iran.

Leader pens letter to Union of Islamic Students Association

In a message to the 56th meeting of the Union of Islamic Students Association in Europe, Ayatollah Khamenei urged the students to differentiate between right and wrong fronts and play a role in favor of the right front.

Ayatollah Khamenei in his message described current political and military events in the world as a turning point that were predicted.

Tehran, Baku stress developing ties in transportation field

In a meeting with Iranian road minister, the Azeri president hailed Tehran-Baku MoU that links Nakhchivan and Azeri western regions through Iranian territory as manifesting friendly bilateral relations.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi visited the Azerbaijan Republic where he met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Friday in addition to other high-ranking Azeri officials on Friday.

Aliyev felicitates 30th anniv. of Iran-Azerbaijan relations

Congratulating the 30th anniversary of Iran-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that there are many prospects for further development of the two countries' mutual cooperation.

Azerbaijan's President sent a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Iran knowledge-based firms to participate in Russia NEFTEGAZ

Several Iranian knowledge-based companies are set to participate in the 21st International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for Oil and Gas Industries (NEFTEGAZ) in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Head of the International Science and Technology Interaction Center of the Iranian Science and Technology Vice-Presidency Mehdi Ghalenoei announced the upcoming International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for Oil and Gas Industries (NEFTEGAZ) will host a number of knowledge-based companies.

Iranian girls win Thailand at 2022 Asian Women's Handball

The national Iranian U18 women's handball team defeated Thailand in the 2022 Asian Women's Handball.

The Iranian U18 female handball team beat the team of Thailand 28-21 in their third match in the 2022 Asian Women's Handball underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan from Mar. 7 to 14.

SCO members agree with Iran's membership mechanism

After the consultations between Iran and the representatives of the SCO member states, the signing ceremony of the minutes of the consultations was held in "Tashkent".

The ceremony was attended by the Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Imamovich Norov, heads of permanent members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, national coordinators of member states, as well as several Chinese and Iranian diplomatic missions in Tashkent.

US sanctions no longer affect Iran: AEOI chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that the US sanctions no longer affect the country.

"The United States pursues its own national interests in the world, and will defend its own interests, either through diplomacy or by force," said Eslami.

