Iranian army ground force unveils newly-built trailer trucks

An unveiling ceremony was held with the participation of Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Brigadier General Amir Nozar Nemati at Shahid Zarahran technical base in Tehran on Sunday to unveil newly manufactured and engineered trailer trucks that are capable of carrying huge shipments.

The trailer trucks could carry loads that weigh 50 to 60 tons.

During the ceremony, Brigadier General Amir Nozar Nemati delivered a speech, saying that Iran’s Army Ground Forces in order to show its power to the enemies in the ground field, has brought promotional plans into force.

He also thanked the efforts made by the young Iranian experts at the defense ministry and said that Iran has become self-sufficient in the production of super-heavy trailer trucks.

