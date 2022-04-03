'Damavand' destroyer to join navy soon: cmdr.

"In 1401 [current Iranian year started on March 20], the process of building marine equipment will accelerate," said the commander.

Stating that the domestically-made 'Damavand' destroyer is under final testing, he added that the destroyer will join the navy soon.

Earlier in February, the commander of the Iranian navy announced that the navy made great achievements in the field of the naval fleet, navigation, vessels and submarine as well as in the fields of equipment and weapons.

