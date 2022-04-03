  1. Technology
Apr 3, 2022, 1:00 PM

'Damavand' destroyer to join navy soon: cmdr.

'Damavand' destroyer to join navy soon: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that the 'Damavand' destroyer is under final testing and will join the navy soon.

"In 1401 [current Iranian year started on March 20], the process of building marine equipment will accelerate," said the commander.

Stating that the domestically-made 'Damavand' destroyer is under final testing, he added that the destroyer will join the navy soon.

Earlier in February, the commander of the Iranian navy announced that the navy made great achievements in the field of the naval fleet, navigation, vessels and submarine as well as in the fields of equipment and weapons.

ZZ/ISN1401011406113

News Code 185281
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185281/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News