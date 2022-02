According to the official website of the Iranian foreign minister, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has in a message warmly congratulated Mario Adolfo Búcaro Flores on his appointment as Guatemala’s Foreign Minister.

Amir-Abdollahian’s message reads, “I am confident that Iran and Guatemala can open a new chapter in bilateral relations by using all available possibilities and focusing on issues of mutual interest."

KI/MFA