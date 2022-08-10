Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 10

Arman-e Emrooz:
Khayyam satellite launched into space
New round of distrust between Iran, West
Ebtekar:
Iranian satelite launched into space
Etela'at:
Iran to remain heart of Axis of Resistance with Imam Khamenei leadership: Nasrallah
Russian envoy:
Iran has right to insist on its demands in Vienna talks
Iran:
Iran's Kiani wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
Javan:
Iran: Text of Vienna talks not finalized yet
Kayhan:
Iran-Russia cooperation in space area
Hezbollah chief: Iran to remain heart of Axis of Resistance with Imam Khamenei leadership
