Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 10

Arman-e Emrooz:

Khayyam satellite launched into space

New round of distrust between Iran, West

Ebtekar:

Etela'at:

Iran to remain heart of Axis of Resistance with Imam Khamenei leadership: Nasrallah

Russian envoy:

Iran has right to insist on its demands in Vienna talks

Iran:

Iran's Kiani wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Javan:

Iran: Text of Vienna talks not finalized yet

Kayhan:

Iran-Russia cooperation in space area

RHM/