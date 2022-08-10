  1. Politics
Aug 10, 2022, 9:00 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 10

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, August 10.

Arman-e Emrooz:

Khayyam satellite launched into space

New round of distrust between Iran, West

Ebtekar:

Iranian satelite launched into space

Etela'at:

Iran to remain heart of Axis of Resistance with Imam Khamenei leadership: Nasrallah

Khayyam satellite launched into space

Russian envoy:

Iran has right to insist on its demands in Vienna talks

Iran:

Iran's Kiani wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Javan:

Iran: Text of Vienna talks not finalized yet

Kayhan:

Iran-Russia cooperation in space area

Hezbollah chief: Iran to remain heart of Axis of Resistance with Imam Khamenei leadership

RHM/

News Code 190045
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190045/

