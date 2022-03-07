Ukrainians victim of US evil policies: Raeisi

Referring to the recent developments in Ukraine, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that the people of Ukraine have fallen victim to the evil and vicious policies of the United States.

Raeisi extends congratulations to Ghana on National Day

President Raeisi sent a message to the president of Ghana to congratulate him on the National Day of his country, stressing the expansion of friendly relations between the two countries.

In this message, Raeisi expressed hope that with the efforts of Iranian and Ghanaian officials, the friendly relations between the two countries will be further expanded and strengthened in all areas of interest.

Iran's crude oil exports exceed 1.5 million bpd

The director-general of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has said that the country's crude oil exports have exceeded 1.5 million barrels per day(bpd).

The PMO Director-General Ali Akbar Safaei, who is also the deputy minister of the Road and Urban Development, made the remarks on an inspection visit to projects being carried out in the southern Iranian Province of Bushehr.

"Fortunately, with the very good measures taken after the recent visits of the President to the regional countries and the resulting breakthroughs that were created, we have had good growth in exports and imports, and in Bushehr port, we see 22% growth compared to last year, which promises a boom in maritime activities," Safaei said.

Developing non-fossil energies must be taken seriously

On the occasion of March 6, National Day of Arbor Day, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the development of non-fossil energies must be taken into serious consideration like nuclear energy.

Leader annually plants saplings on March 6, which is the National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day) and marks the start of the National Week of Natural Resources (March 6-13).

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described plants as an important factor in the development of civilization, noting that Islam assigns great importance to plant saplings as a good act.

ZZ/