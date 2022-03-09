  1. Economy
Oil minister says return of oil revenues increase sharply

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji has said that the return of oil and gas revenues is accelerating this year despite the sanctions as compared to last year.

"Return of revenues from the sale of crude oil, gas condensate, gas exports, petroleum products and petrochemical products has increased 2.5 times compared to last year (1399 (March 21, 2020-2021))," Javad Owji said in an interview with the Iranian news channel IRINN TV on Wednesday. 

"Also, more than $ 4.6 billion has been received from gas export revenues, which is four times more than last year (1399), the amount of gas revenues received last year (1399) was $1.27 billion," the oil minister added.

The minister added that the volume of Iranian gas exports to neighboring countries has increased, adding that "Also, in the field of petrochemical products, we provided more than $12 billion to unified exchange market system, while the amount was $ 6.4 billion last year."

"The volume, weight and price of petrochemical products have increased dramatically, which has resulted in a good increase in revenues," Oji said.

