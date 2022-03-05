World too big for Europe, US to isolate country like Russia

The sanctions pressure exerted by several European states and the US cannot isolate a country like Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday, TASS reported.

"Of course, some European countries, the US, Canada, Japan, and some other states refused to cooperate, curtailed economic relations, imposed various restrictive measures. But this does not mean that Russia will be isolated. The world is too big for Europe and the US to isolate some country, especially such a big state like Russia," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

As Peskov said, there are many other countries all over the world that are "much more balanced" in their policies and "have a more reasonable attitude towards the dynamics of the international relations’ development." "Hence, we <…> are confident that the issue of isolation is out of the question," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Peskov also expressed hope that the EU and NATO countries that "were overreacting and refusing to see many obvious things" would sooner or later understand Russia’s position.

RHM/PR