We are ready for Lebanese parliamentary elections: Nasrallah

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah pointed to the upcoming election in Lebanon scheduled for 15 May 2022 and said that the Hezbollah movement's slogan for the upcoming elections is “We Shall Forever Protect and Build”.

According to Al-Manar TV website, the Hezbollah chief added "Election alliances are still being discussed by Hezbollah."

He added that Hezbollah’s electoral program tackles a number of goals which our MPs will work to achieve.

He further said that Hezbollah lawmakers represent the party’s stances and are committed to its decisions.

Not all goals set by Hezbollah 4 years ago have been achieved, but many achievements have been secured, according to Nasrallah, adding that "We can’t make promises that are hard to fulfill, people are adopting path of Resistance when they vote to Hezbollah candidates."

On the Lebanese general elections, Hezbollah leader said "Enacting reforms on Lebanon's establishment can't be at the Parliament."

Nasrallah went on to announce the names of Hezbollah's candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

